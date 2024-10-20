Thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH) is generated by neurons located in the hypothalamus, and it acts as an inducer for the anterior pituitary to secrete prolactin and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). The substance is composed of the -Gln-His-Pro-Gly- sequence followed by either Lys-Arg or Arg-Arg sequences. What is the structure of the sequence Gln-His-Pro-Gly-Lys-Arg? What are its N-terminal and C-terminal amino acids?