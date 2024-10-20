The temperature of a 1.00 g sample rose by 30.0 °C when 13.5 J or 3.22 cal of heat was applied to it. Determine the specific heat of the sample and identify its identity from the pool of substances with their specific heat values below.





Aluminum (0.897 J/g•°C)

Iron (0.449 J/g•°C)

Nickel (0.444 J/g•°C)

Palladium (0.246 J/g•°C)