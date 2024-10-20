Which of the following statements about the polysaccharides amylose and amylopectin are correct? (Select all that apply.)

I. Amylose is a linear polysaccharide composed of α(1→4) glycosidic bonds.

II. Amylopectin is a branched polysaccharide with α(1→6) glycosidic bonds at the branch points.

III. Amylopectin has a higher molecular weight and is more soluble in water than amylose.

IV. Amylose has a helical structure, which contributes to its ability to form gels.