Which statements correctly describe the differences between the polysaccharide heparin and glucose-based polysaccharides? (Select all that apply.)

I. Heparin contains sulfur, whereas glucose-based polysaccharides do not.

II. Glucose-based polysaccharides are used for energy storage, while heparin is involved in anticoagulation.

III. Heparin is a homopolysaccharide, while glucose-based polysaccharides are heteropolysaccharides.

IV. Glucose-based polysaccharides can form compact, branched structures, while heparin is more linear and unbranched.