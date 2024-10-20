Solid sodium bicarbonate is converted to solid sodium carbonate, carbon dioxide gas, and water vapor only when sufficiently heated. At equilibrium, the reaction has a K value of 1.59 × 10−6 at 25 °C.

2 NaHCO 3 (s) ⇌ Na 2 CO 3 (s) + CO 2 (g) + H 2 O (g)

Determine whether the formation of the reactant or the products is favored.