Which statement(s) about ATP being an energy-rich compound is correct?

i. ATP contains high-energy phosphoanhydride bonds, particularly between the second and third phosphate groups, which release a significant amount of energy when hydrolyzed.

ii. ATP stores energy by forming strong covalent bonds between the phosphate groups, which are difficult to break.

iii. The energy released from ATP hydrolysis is used to drive various cellular processes, such as muscle contraction, active transport, and biosynthesis.

iv. ATP releases energy by directly transferring electrons to oxygen in the electron transport chain.