Which of the following reactions do work on the surroundings at constant pressure?

I. X(s) + 3 Y(g) → 2 Zg)

II. 2 X(g) + Y(g) → 4 Z(g)

III. X(s) + 2 Y(g) → 3 Z(g)

IV. 2 X(g) + 2 Y(g) → 3 Z(g)