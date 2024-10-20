Which statements about the difference in the functional groups of arachidonic acid and PGF 2 are correct?





i. Arachidonic acid contains four double bonds, while PGF 2 contains 2 double bonds.

ii. PGF 2 has a cyclopentane ring as part of its structure, whereas arachidonic acid is a straight-chain fatty acid with no rings.

iii. PGF 2 has three hydroxyl groups (-OH) that arachidonic acid does not have.