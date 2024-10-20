Identify the limiting reagent if 212.5 g solid CaCO 3 is allowed to react with 160.0 g HCl and 46.8 grams of CO 2 is produced.

The balanced reaction is shown below:

CaCO 3 (s) + 2 HCl(aq) → CaCl 2 (aq) + CO 2 (g) + H 2 O(l)



