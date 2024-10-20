Which of the following statements about the pathway of gluconeogenesis and the role of pyruvate is correct?

I. Pyruvate is converted directly into glucose during gluconeogenesis.

II. Gluconeogenesis converts pyruvate into glucose in the liver, using ATP and GTP to reverse the glycolytic pathway.

III. During gluconeogenesis, pyruvate is directly converted into lactate without an intermediary step.

IV. The conversion of pyruvate to glucose in gluconeogenesis is an energy-neutral process, requiring no additional ATP.