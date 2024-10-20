Which of the following statements about ribose and deoxyribose are correct? (Select all that apply)

I. Ribose contains one more oxygen atom than deoxyribose.

II. Ribose is found in RNA, while deoxyribose is found in DNA.

III. Both ribose and deoxyribose are six-carbon sugars.

IV. Ribose has a hydroxyl group (-OH) at the 2' carbon position, while deoxyribose has a hydrogen atom at this position..