An adult weighing 60.0 kg consumes a boxed meal consisting of a steak and a baked potato. Given the table below, determine the number of hours of walking needed to burn off the kilocalories from the food set. The energy values of carbohydrates, fat, and protein are 4 kcal/g, 9 kcal/g, and 4 kcal/g, respectively, and walking expends 200 kcal/h.