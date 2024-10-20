Octreotide is a growth hormone inhibitor, and it is used to treat disorders caused by excess growth hormone. It is a polypeptide with a primary structure of Phe-Cys-Phe-Trp-Lys-Thr-Cys-Thr. Its structure has a cyclic configuration held by a disulfide bridge. Using their abbreviations, show the structure of octreotide and show the disulfide bridge.