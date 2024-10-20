Lipase is an enzyme that catalyzes the formation of fats into fatty acids and glycerol. Assuming the reaction has reached a steady state, describe the effect of adding excess triglycerides on the rate of the reaction catalyzed by lipase.

I. The reaction rate will increase, then decrease as excess triglycerides cause a competitive inhibition of the enzyme.

II. The reaction rate will remain constant once all enzyme active sites are saturated with triglycerides, regardless of further increases in substrate concentration.

III. The reaction rate will decrease as excess triglycerides may inhibit the enzyme’s activity.

IV. The reaction rate will increase to a maximum level and then plateau as the enzyme becomes saturated with triglycerides.