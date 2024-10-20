Consider the following chemical reactions with compounds written in words instead of chemical formulas. Write the balanced equations for these reactions using chemical formulas and all the physical states.

A) sodium + chlorine → sodium chloride

B) calcium hydride + hydrochloric acid → calcium chloride + hydrogen

C) carbon monoxide + oxygen → carbon dioxide

D) magnesium oxide + sulfuric acid → magnesium sulfate + water

E) sulfur + fluorine → sulfur hexafluoride