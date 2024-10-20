A certain brand of natural lawn fertilizer highlighted the following details: "Net wt. 20 lb" and "9-0-2". The label "9-0-2" indicates the percentage of N-P-K (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) and implies that the fertilizer has 9% N, 0% P, and 2% K by mass. How many grams (in 1 s.f.) of nitrogen are in 20 lb of lawn fertilizer?