Choose the statement that is NOT part of Dalton's Atomic Theory





A. Atoms are regrouped through a chemical reaction.

B. Compounds formed are in whole-number ratios of different atoms of elements.

C. Atoms, the basic particles of matter, cannot be created or destroyed.

D. Protons, neutrons, and electrons are subatomic particles that comprise the atom.

E. A particular element has chemically and physically identical atoms.