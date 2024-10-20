The enzyme xanthine oxidase is responsible for converting hypoxanthine to xanthine, and xanthine to uric acid. High levels of uric acid in the body cause gout. The substance allopurinol inhibits xanthine oxidase and is used to treat gout. Does allopurinol compete with hypoxanthine and xanthine for the active site of xanthine oxidase, or does it bind to a different site on the enzyme?