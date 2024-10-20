The volume of an HCl waste is 10000 mL. It has a pH of 2.0. A small bottle contains 1.0 g of Ca(OH) 2 . Show the neutralization reaction between hydrochloric acid and calcium hydroxide. Determine how many milliliters (in 1 s.f.) of the HCl waste can be neutralized by two small bottles of Ca(OH) 2 .