Which of the following statements regarding TCA cycle intermediates serving as precursors to amino acids is/are true?

I. Malate is directly used to synthesize the amino acid aspartate.

II. Succinate is a precursor for the synthesis of glutamine.

III. Oxaloacetate is used to synthesize serine.

IV. α-Ketoglutarate is a precursor for the synthesis of glutamate.