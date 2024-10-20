Calculate the energy involved in kJ in the conversion of 503 g of steam at 373 K to ice at 254 K





C H2O(s) = 2.06 J/g.°C

C H2O(l) = 4.18 J/g.°C

C H2O(g) = 2.03 J/g.°C

ΔH vap = 40.6 kJ/mol