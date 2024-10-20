Bagasse, a by-product in the sugarcane milling process, can be used as a fuel in steam production. If the combustion of 2.00 lbs of bagasse releases 1.95×107 J heat, calculate the amount of bagasse (in kilograms) needed to convert 275 kg of water to steam. ΔH vap, H 2 O = 2.26×103 J/g