Consider the following reaction:

NH 3 (l) ⇌ NH 3 (g)

The ΔH and ΔS for the reaction above are 23.3 kJ/mol (5.57 kcal/mol) and 97.3 J/mol•K (23.2 cal/mol•K), respectively. Is the reaction favored or unfavored by ΔH? By ΔS?