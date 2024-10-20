At 25.0 °C, the ΔH and K for the conversion of dinitrogen tetroxide to nitrogen dioxide are +13.68 kcal/mol (+57.24 kJ/mol) and 0.9989, respectively.

N 2 O 4 (g) ⇌ 2 NO 2 (g)

Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?