In the combustion of 1 mol of cyclohexanol, –828 kcal (–3464 kJ) of energy is released. The unbalanced reaction is as follows:

C 6 H 11 OH + O 2 → CO 2 + H 2 O

Determine the combustion energy in kilocalories/milliliter and kilojoules/milliliter given that the density of cyclohexanol is 0.948 g/mL.