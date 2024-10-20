The high-energy fuel 1,1-dimethylhydrazine reacts spontaneously with oxygen to give gaseous products according to the following reaction:

N 2 H 2 (CH 3 ) 2 (l) + O 2 (g) → CO 2 (g) + H 2 O (g) + N 2 (g) (unbalanced)

If 50.0 kg of this fuel is reacted with the same mass of oxygen, which of the two reactants will serve as the limiting reagent?