A Lactated Ringer's Solution is isotonic with red blood cells while a 3% NaCl solution is hypertonic. Which of the following statement is true?

A. The Lactated Ringer's Solution has lower osmolarity as red blood cells while the 3% NaCl has greater osmolarity.

B. The Lactated Ringer's Solution has greater osmolarity as red blood cells while the 3% NaCl has lower osmolarity.

C. The Lactated Ringer's Solution has the same osmolarity as red blood cells while the 3% NaCl has greater osmolarity.

D. The Lactated Ringer's Solution has the same osmolarity as red blood cells while the 3% NaCl has lower osmolarity.