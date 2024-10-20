Iron can be extracted from iron(III) oxide using a blast furnace according to the following reactions:

C (s) + O 2 (g) → CO 2 (g)

CO 2 (g) + C (s) → 2 CO (g)

Fe 2 O 3 (s) + 3 CO (g) → 2 Fe (l) + 3 CO 2 (g)

Calculate the number of moles of solid carbon required to obtain 2.0 moles of iron.