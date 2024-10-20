Ethyl acetate is a solvent used for recrystallization processes. Ethyl acetate has a specific heat of 0.455 cal/g•°C. Calculate the heat energy lost in the cooling process when 111 g of ethyl acetate was heated to its boiling point (77.1°C) to dissolve a sample and then cooled down to room temperature (25.0°C). Assume that the specific heat does not change.