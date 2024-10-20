Which of the following statements about the urea cycle is/are true?

I. Ammonia is directly excreted by the liver into the bloodstream for removal from the body.

II. Ammonia produced from amino acid catabolism is detoxified in the liver via the urea cycle, where it is converted into urea for safe excretion.

III. Urea is synthesized in the kidneys as part of the urea cycle and then excreted in the urine.

IV. NH₄⁺ is primarily converted into urea by the liver and excreted through the urea cycle.