Temperature affects the dissociation of water into hydronium and hydroxide ions. At 5 °C, [H 3 O+] = 4.32×10−8 mol/kg of water, at 25 °C, [H 3 O+] = 1.00×10−7 mol/kg of water, and at 45 °C, [H 3 O+] = 1.97×10−7 mol/kg of water. Determine if the dissociation of water into hydronium and hydroxide ions is endothermic or exothermic.