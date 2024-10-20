A certain Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL)-based dosimeter includes filters that attenuate different parts of the radiation spectrum. There is an unfiltered area and three filtered areas containing: a plastic filter, an aluminum filter, and a copper filter. Match each of the areas or filters to its purpose in the monitoring of α, β, and γ radiation types.





I. unfiltered area

II. plastic filter

III. aluminum & copper filters

IV. monitors exposure to β-radiation

V. monitors exposure to γ-radiation

VI. monitors exposure to α-radiation