The hydrolysis of phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate and phosphate has ∆G = −14.8 kcal/mol (−61.9 kJ/mol), while the hydrolysis of ATP to ADP has ∆G = −7.3 kcal/mol (−30.5 kJ/mol). Determine whether coupling this reaction with the phosphorylation of ADP to produce ATP is energetically favorable.