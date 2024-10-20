On the reactant side in each of the given reactions below, determine the species that was oxidized and reduced and also provide the reducing agent and the oxidizing agent.

(i) Sr(s) + I 2 (s) → SrI 2 (s)

(ii) Ag 2 O(s) + Na(s) → 2 Ag(s) + Na 2 O(s)

(i) Ga(s) + Cr3+(aq) → Ga3+(aq) + Cr(s)