Which statements are true about omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in relation to their double bond placement and functional differences?

I. Omega-3 fatty acids have the first double bond located at three carbons from the omega end of the fatty acid chain.

II. Omega-3 fatty acids have the first double bond located in three carbons from the carbonyl group of the fatty acid chain.

III. Omega-3 fatty acids are commonly found in dietary sources such as fish oil and flaxseeds.

IV. Omega-6 fatty acids have their first double bond located six carbons from the carbonyl group of the fatty acid chain.