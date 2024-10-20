Which of the following statement/s is/are true?

I. Nitrogen from amino acids is directly converted into ammonia and stored in the body.

II. Amino acids can be converted into intermediates of the citric acid cycle for energy production.

III. The amino group from amino acids is converted to urea in the liver and excreted in the urine.

IV. Amino acids are primarily catabolized in muscle tissue, where they are stored for later use.