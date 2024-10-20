A 25.0-g piece of silver and a 25.0-g piece of tungsten are submerged in a graduated cylinder containing water. The initial water level is 59.7 mL. Determine the new water level, in milliliters, in the graduated cylinder after the two metals are added. The densities of silver and tungsten are 10.5 g/mL and 19.3 g/mL, respectively.