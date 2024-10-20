Which of the following statements accurately represents the structure of an α helix and collagen?

I. Alpha helices are stabilized by hydrogen bonds between the backbone carbonyl oxygen and amide hydrogen, while collagen's triple helix is stabilized by hydrogen bonds between side chains.

II. Alpha helices consist of a single polypeptide chain, whereas collagen is composed of three intertwined polypeptide chains.

III. The repeating amino acid sequence in alpha helices typically includes glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline, similar to collagen.

IV. Alpha helices are usually right-handed, while collagen’s triple helix is also right-handed but involves three separate chains.