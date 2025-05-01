A square garden has sides of . The gardener reduces each side by to make space for a pathway. What is the percent decrease in the perimeter of the garden?
In a city, the water company increased the monthly water bill by . The initial monthly cost is . What is the cost after the increase?
\$58.32
\$4.32
\$59.52
\$62.00
A pair of running shoes costs . The store is offering a discount. Calculate the amount of discount and the sale price of the shoes.
A smartphone originally costs \$800. It is on sale for \$680. Calculate the percent discount.
A patient was prescribed a medication dose. It was increased by after days, and the new dosage is . What was the original dosage?
The student council borrowed from a local sponsor to organize a school event. The sponsor charges simple interest per year. How much interest will the student council owe after a year?
A community center paid in simple interest after years on borrowed funds for new equipment. The interest rate was per year. What was the original amount borrowed?
A -year government bond paid simple interest per year. Over the years, the bond earned in interest. What was the principal of the bond?