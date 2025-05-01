Intermediate Algebra
3x(2x+3)3x\left(2x+3\right)3x(2x+3)
3(2x2+3x)3\left(2x^2+3x\right)3(2x2+3x)
6x(x+3)6x\left(x+3\right)6x(x+3)
3x(2x+6)3x\left(2x+6\right)3x(2x+6)
Master Factoring the GCF out of Polynomials with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Factor the GCF from the polynomial.
18x3y2−27x2y3+9x4y18x^3y^2-27x^2y^3+9x^4y
Use grouping to factor out the polynomial.
xy+2x+3y+6xy+2x+3y+6
2ab+4a+3b2+6b2ab+4a+3b^2+6b
Factor the GCF out of:
8x+128x+12