Group the terms in pairs to make factoring easier: group the first two terms and the last two terms separately, like this: \(\left(xy + 2x\right) + \left(3y + 6\right)\).
Factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from each group. From the first group \(xy + 2x\), factor out \(x\), giving \(x(y + 2)\). From the second group \$3y + 6\(, factor out \)3\(, giving \)3(y + 2)$.
Notice that both groups now contain the common binomial factor \((y + 2)\). This allows you to factor by grouping.
Factor out the common binomial factor \((y + 2)\) from the entire expression, resulting in \((x + 3)(y + 2)\).
Verify your factorization by expanding \((x + 3)(y + 2)\) to ensure it matches the original polynomial \(xy + 2x + 3y + 6\).
