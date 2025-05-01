Group the polynomial into two pairs to make factoring easier: group the first two terms and the last two terms separately. So, write it as \(\left(2ab + 4a\right) + \left(3b^2 + 6b\right)\).
Factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from each group. From the first group \$2ab + 4a\(, factor out \)2a\( to get \)2a(b + 2)\(. From the second group \)3b^2 + 6b\(, factor out \)3b\( to get \)3b(b + 2)$.
Notice that both groups now contain the common binomial factor \((b + 2)\). This is key to factoring by grouping.
Factor out the common binomial factor \((b + 2)\) from the entire expression, which gives you \((b + 2)(2a + 3b)\).
Verify your factorization by expanding the factors back out to ensure it matches the original polynomial.
