Multiple Choice
Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.
1
views
h=−14
h=−311
h=−33
h=33
Master Introduction to Linear Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.
Solve the given linear equation using multiplication and division properties of equality.
Solve the given linear equation using multiplication and division properties of equality.
Solve the given linear equation using multiplication and division properties of equality.