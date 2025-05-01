Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.
Table of contents
- 1. Review of Real Numbers1h 33m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities2h 56m
- 3. Solving Word Problems1h 25m
- 4. Graphs and Functions2h 48m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 12m
- 7. Factoring1h 30m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Functions2h 21m
- 9. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers2h 33m
- 10. Quadratic Equations and Functions1h 23m
- 11. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions1h 5m
- 12. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations58m
- 13. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem Coming soon
2. Linear Equations and Inequalities
Solving Linear Equations
Struggling with Intermediate Algebra?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.
A
y=−4
B
y=4
C
y=0
D
y=13
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \$3\left(y+3\right) + \left(1 - y\right) = 3y + 13$.
Apply the distributive property to remove parentheses: multiply 3 by both \(y\) and 3, so \$3y + 9\(, then rewrite the equation as \)3y + 9 + 1 - y = 3y + 13$.
Combine like terms on the left side: \$3y - y\( becomes \)2y\(, and \)9 + 1\( becomes \)10\(, so the equation simplifies to \)2y + 10 = 3y + 13$.
Use the addition and subtraction properties of equality to isolate the variable \(y\): subtract \$2y\( from both sides to get \)10 = y + 13\(, then subtract 13 from both sides to get \)10 - 13 = y$.
Simplify the right side to express \(y\) explicitly: \(y = 10 - 13\).
Watch next
Master Introduction to Linear Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.
1
views
Multiple Choice
Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.
1
views
Multiple Choice
Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.
1
views
Multiple Choice
Solve the given linear equation using multiplication and division properties of equality.
1
views
Multiple Choice
Solve the given linear equation using multiplication and division properties of equality.
1
views
Multiple Choice
Solve the given linear equation using multiplication and division properties of equality.
1
views