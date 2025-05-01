Solve the given linear equation. Check your solution.
A
y=−8
B
y=8
C
y=−3
D
y=3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(-5 - y = 3\left(y + 9\right)\).
Distribute the 3 on the right side to both terms inside the parentheses: \$3 \times y\( and \)3 \times 9\(, resulting in \)-5 - y = 3y + 27$.
Next, get all the terms involving \(y\) on one side and constants on the other side. You can add \(y\) to both sides and subtract 27 from both sides to isolate the variable terms and constants.
Combine like terms on each side to simplify the equation into the form \(ay = b\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are constants.
Finally, solve for \(y\) by dividing both sides of the equation by the coefficient \(a\). Then, check your solution by substituting the value of \(y\) back into the original equation to verify both sides are equal.
