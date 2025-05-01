Multiple Choice
Solve the formula for given , , and .
63℃
127℃
35℃
70.6℃
Rearrange the following formula to solve for the indicated variable.
Solve for .
Rearrange the following formula to solve for the indicated variable.
Solve for .
A giant water tank takes the shape of a cylinder. It has a radius of and a height of . How much water can this tank hold? Round to the nearest tenth of a .
Cylinder: