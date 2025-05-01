Start by applying the power of a product rule to both the numerator and the denominator. This means raising each factor inside the parentheses to the given exponent: write \((6m^2n^3)^2\) as \$6^2 \cdot (m^2)^2 \cdot (n^3)^2\( and \)(-4m^7n^5)^3\( as \)(-4)^3 \cdot (m^7)^3 \cdot (n^5)^3$.