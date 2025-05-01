Identify the expression to simplify: \(\frac{(x^2)^4}{(x^3)^3}\).
Apply the power of a power rule, which states that \((a^m)^n = a^{m \times n}\), to both the numerator and the denominator. This gives \(x^{2 \times 4}\) in the numerator and \(x^{3 \times 3}\) in the denominator.
Rewrite the expression using the simplified exponents: \(\frac{x^8}{x^9}\).
Use the quotient rule for exponents, which states that \(\frac{a^m}{a^n} = a^{m-n}\), to combine the terms: \(x^{8 - 9}\).
Express the final simplified form as \(x^{-1}\), which indicates the variable \(x\) raised to the power of negative one.
