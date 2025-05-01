Identify the expression to simplify: \(\left(4x^{3}y^{2}z^{3}\right)^{2}\).
Apply the power of a product rule, which states that \(\left(abc\right)^n = a^n b^n c^n\). So, raise each factor inside the parentheses to the power of 2: \$4^{2}\(, \)\left(x^{3}\right)^{2}\(, \)\left(y^{2}\right)^{2}\(, and \)\left(z^{3}\right)^{2}$.
Use the power of a power rule for the variables: \(\left(x^{m}\right)^{n} = x^{m \times n}\). Calculate the new exponents: \(x^{3 \times 2}\), \(y^{2 \times 2}\), and \(z^{3 \times 2}\).
Calculate the numerical coefficient by squaring 4: \$4^{2}$.
Combine the results to write the simplified expression as \$4^{2} x^{6} y^{4} z^{6}$.
Watch next
Master The Power Rule for Exponents with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford