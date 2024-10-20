Vegetables, fruit, vehicles, and animals are all examples of _____, or categories of objects.
8. Cognition
Language Development
- Multiple Choice439views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Derrick lives in the rugged mountains, so whenever he hears the word vehicle, the first thing that comes to mind is a jeep. For Derrick, a jeep is a(n) _____ for vehicle.333views1rank
- Multiple Choice
In the brain, creating a mental image is _____ seeing an actual image.405views2rank
- Multiple Choice
William's alarm clock went off, and he knew what he had to do. In waking up and getting ready for class in the morning, William would most likely follow a(n)345views1rank
- Multiple Choice
A mental image that is larger and covers more distance380views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Mechanical solutions may involve solving by538views1rank
- Multiple Choice
The representativeness heuristic can be used to create and sustain456views1rank
- Multiple Choice
A useful heuristic that works much of the time is638views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Writing a term paper may be best approached by using697views1rank
- Multiple Choice
A boy and his father are in a car crash. The father is killed, and the boy is rushed to the hospital. At the hospital, the doctor says, "I cannot operate on this boy. He's my son!" How is this possible? If a person thinks about this problem without using a particular method, and the answer just comes to them after a period of time, the person solved this problem with523views
- Multiple Choice
Erik dropped a note under his car seat and could not find it. He looked all through the glove compartment for a flashlight so that he could get a better look under his seat. He later realized he could have just held his cell phone under the seat to help illuminate the area. This is an example of314views1rank
- Multiple Choice
People who believe that aliens have come to Earth may disregard evidence that crop circles are human-made. This is an example of324views1rank
- Multiple Choice
You are vacuuming the floor when the vacuum cleaner suddenly stops working. You dump the contents of the vacuum, thinking it may be too full. It does not start. You remove the plug and replace it, pushing it in as far as it can go. Still nothing. You take the plug and put it into a different wall socket. It works! You have solved the problem of the malfunctioning vacuum cleaner by using314views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Sabrina's statistics instructor assigns math homework every week that requires Sabrina to solve mathematical problems using formulas. Sabrina is making use of what method of problem solving to complete her statistics homework?304views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Marion was asked to come up with a new slogan for her school's psychology club. At first thought, nothing came to mind. Then suddenly, 'Aha!' The perfect slogan became apparent to Marion, but she was not consciously aware of how she figured it out. Your 'aha!' moment is called288views1rank